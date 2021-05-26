U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, the SgtMaj. for Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, poses after completing a squadron MURPH challenge on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., May 26, 2021. The MURPH is a workout challenge consisting of a 1 mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, followed by another 1 mile run. The workout was a favorite of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy Seal who lost his life in Afghanistan.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Joseph Exner)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6666623
|VIRIN:
|210526-M-MT841-0053
|Resolution:
|5748x3832
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, H&HS MURPH Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT