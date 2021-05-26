Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    H&HS MURPH Challenge [Image 4 of 5]

    H&amp;HS MURPH Challenge

    YUMA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Exner 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, the SgtMaj. for Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, poses after completing a squadron MURPH challenge on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., May 26, 2021. The MURPH is a workout challenge consisting of a 1 mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, followed by another 1 mile run. The workout was a favorite of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy Seal who lost his life in Afghanistan.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Joseph Exner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6666623
    VIRIN: 210526-M-MT841-0053
    Resolution: 5748x3832
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: YUMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&HS MURPH Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    H&amp;HS MURPH Challenge
    H&amp;HS MURPH Challenge
    H&amp;HS MURPH Challenge
    H&amp;HS MURPH Challenge
    H&amp;HS MURPH Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    Sgt Jason Monty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT