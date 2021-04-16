Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental

210416-N-MJ716-0042 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) The Honorable Thomas W. Harker, Acting Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV addresses the Naval Base San Diego, NBSD environmental team after presenting them with the 2021 SECNAV Environmental Award for Sustainability. NBSD is homeport to more than 60 surface ships and 200 plus shore based tenant commands supporting the fleet, fighter and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released).

