    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental [Image 3 of 3]

    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    210416-N-MJ716-0042 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) The Honorable Thomas W. Harker, Acting Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV addresses the Naval Base San Diego, NBSD environmental team after presenting them with the 2021 SECNAV Environmental Award for Sustainability. NBSD is homeport to more than 60 surface ships and 200 plus shore based tenant commands supporting the fleet, fighter and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:29
    Photo ID: 6666435
    VIRIN: 210416-N-MJ716-0042
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Base San Diego

    Secretary of the Navy
    Naval Base San Diego

