210416-N-MJ716-0054 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Commanding Officer Captain Ted Carlson, Naval Base San Diego, addresses the installation’s environmental team after The Honorable Thomas W. Harker, Acting Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV presented the team the 2021 SECNAV Environmental Award for Sustainability. NBSD is homeport to more than 60 surface ships and 200 plus shore based tenant commands supporting the fleet, fighter and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:27 Photo ID: 6666425 VIRIN: 210416-N-MJ716-0054 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.