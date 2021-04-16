Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental [Image 2 of 3]

    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    210416-N-MJ716-0002 (April 16, 2021) The Honorable Thomas W. Harker (right), Acting Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV speaks with members of the Naval Base San Diego, NBSD Environmental Program team including NBSD Environmental Program Director Mr. Mark Edson (center) and Ms. Rebecca Keller (left), NBSD Environmental Program Analysis Manager. Harker presented the NBSD Environmental team with the 2021 SECNAV Environmental Award for Sustainability during his visit to San Diego. NBSD is homeport to more than 60 surface ships and 200 plus shore-based tenant commands supporting the fleet, fighter and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:28
    Photo ID: 6666428
    VIRIN: 210416-N-MJ716-0002
    Resolution: 3172x2111
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental
    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental
    Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SECNAV Recognizes NBSD Environmental for Sustainability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Base San Diego

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Naval Base San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT