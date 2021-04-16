Secretary of the Navy Presents Award to Naval Base San Diego Environmental

210416-N-MJ716-0002 (April 16, 2021) The Honorable Thomas W. Harker (right), Acting Secretary of the Navy, SECNAV speaks with members of the Naval Base San Diego, NBSD Environmental Program team including NBSD Environmental Program Director Mr. Mark Edson (center) and Ms. Rebecca Keller (left), NBSD Environmental Program Analysis Manager. Harker presented the NBSD Environmental team with the 2021 SECNAV Environmental Award for Sustainability during his visit to San Diego. NBSD is homeport to more than 60 surface ships and 200 plus shore-based tenant commands supporting the fleet, fighter and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released).

