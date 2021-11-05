332 AEW Command Chief Day with Airmen: Public Affairs

Command Chief Master Sgt. Denis Fuselier, assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, spent a day with the airmen of the 332d' Public Affairs shop office 11 May 2021, in an undisclosed location, somewhere in Southwest Asia. During the visit, Chief Fuselier learned the ins and outs of capturing video.

Date Taken: 05.11.2021