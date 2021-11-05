Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 AEW Command Chief Day with Airmen: Public Affairs [Image 2 of 3]

    332 AEW Command Chief Day with Airmen: Public Affairs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Denis Fuselier, assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, spent a day with the airmen of the 332d' Public Affairs shop office 11 May 2021, in an undisclosed location, somewhere in Southwest Asia. During the visit, Chief Fuselier learned the ins and outs of capturing video.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
