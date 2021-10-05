Tech. Sgt. "Big Mo" Morales assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logisitics Readiness Squadron won Warrior of The Week, 10 May, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 08:50
|Photo ID:
|6665572
|VIRIN:
|210510-Z-IN381-0012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior of the Week: Big Mo [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT