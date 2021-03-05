Servicemembers of the 332 Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron responded to a real world fire 3 May 2021. Coalition members joined in the effort to extinguish the flames in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 07:59
|Photo ID:
|6665529
|VIRIN:
|210503-Z-IN381-0106
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.46 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of 332d ECES and Fire Depot Respond to Real Fire [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT