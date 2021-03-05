Members of 332d ECES and Fire Depot Respond to Real Fire

Servicemembers of the 332 Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron responded to a real world fire 3 May 2021. Coalition members joined in the effort to extinguish the flames in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

