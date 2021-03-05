Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of 332d ECES and Fire Depot Respond to Real Fire [Image 4 of 9]

    Members of 332d ECES and Fire Depot Respond to Real Fire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Servicemembers of the 332 Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron responded to a real world fire 3 May 2021. Coalition members joined in the effort to extinguish the flames in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 07:57
    Photo ID: 6665524
    VIRIN: 210503-Z-IN381-0026
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of 332d ECES and Fire Depot Respond to Real Fire [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Members of 332d ECES and Fire Depot Respond to Real Fire
    fire
    332 AEW
    coalition
    eces
    fire depot

