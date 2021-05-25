Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    HAAKONSVERN, Norway (May 25, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Jenesis Jones, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Nicholas Schwab, stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), run a mile as a portion of a Murph Challenge, May 25, 2021. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, the Murph is a physical fitness challenge honoring fallen service members. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:56
    This work, 210525-N-UN585-2008 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

