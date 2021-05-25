HAAKONSVERN, Norway (May 25, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Scripp, center, stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), reads off the names of the service members who died in Operation Red Wings to a group after holding a Murph Challenge in their honor, May 25, 2021. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, the Murph is a physical fitness challenge honoring fallen service members. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:57 Photo ID: 6665396 VIRIN: 210525-N-UN585-2098 Resolution: 4430x2953 Size: 498.88 KB Location: NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210525-N-UN585-2098 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.