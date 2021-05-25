210525-N-UN585-2032

HAAKONSVERN, Norway (May 25, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Jalen Darkins, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Lopez, stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), do push-ups and pull-ups as a portion of a Murph Challenge, May 25, 2021. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, the Murph is a physical fitness challenge honoring fallen service members. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

