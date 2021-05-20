Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman embodies Air Force values [Image 3 of 3]

    Airman embodies Air Force values

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kiera Christensen, 86 Medical Support Squadron patient movement technician, speaks on the phone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2021. She audited the clinic’s Government Outstanding Orders report where she reviewed 226 delinquent accounts, reconciled $148 thousand in travel vouchers, and recaptured $5,000 in medical funds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

