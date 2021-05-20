Airman embodies Air Force values

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kiera Christensen, 86 Medical Support Squadron patient movement technician, speaks on the phone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2021. She audited the clinic’s Government Outstanding Orders report where she reviewed 226 delinquent accounts, reconciled $148 thousand in travel vouchers, and recaptured $5,000 in medical funds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, DE