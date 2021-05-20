Airman embodies Air Force values

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, explains to Airman 1st Class Kiera Christensen, 86 Medical Support Squadron patient movement technician, right, why she is Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2021. Christensen supported a mental health patient transfer process improvement by collaborating with three organizations, consolidating administrative work, which decreased processing time by one week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

