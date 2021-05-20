Airman embodies Air Force values

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kiera Christensen, 86 Medical Support Squadron patient movement technician, right, accepts a coin from 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2021. As one of only two Airmen, Christensen manages the Air Force’s second-largest Patient Movement Operations mission, supporting 34 countries and 97 locations across three combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021