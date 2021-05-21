Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Miguel Elias Rivera, center, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5 journeyman, Timothy Wilcox, left, 60th AMXS aircraft engine mechanic and Senior Airman Michael Sobeck, 60th AMXS crew chief, install a fan spinner cone on a C-5M Super Galaxy May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5 is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory and its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6665209
    VIRIN: 210521-F-FM924-1106
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C5
    travis
    maintainer
    Air Force
    amc
    iso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT