Senior Airman Miguel Elias Rivera, center, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5 journeyman, Timothy Wilcox, left, 60th AMXS aircraft engine mechanic and Senior Airman Michael Sobeck, 60th AMXS crew chief, install a fan spinner cone on a C-5M Super Galaxy May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5 is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory and its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 02:24
|Photo ID:
|6665209
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-FM924-1106
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
