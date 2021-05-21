Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB

Senior Airman Tyler Bryce, left, spots Staff Sgt. Brandin Josey, center, and Airman 1st Class Brandon Camp, 60th AMXS aerospace repair specialists, during a C-5M Super Galaxy wing panel inspection May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5 is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory and its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
