Senior Airman Miguel Elias Rivera, left, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5 journeyman, Timothy Wilcox, center, 60th AMXS aircraft engine mechanic and Senior Airman Michael Sobeck, 60th AMXS crew chief, pose for a photo on a C-5M Super Galaxy May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5 is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory and its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 02:24 Photo ID: 6665207 VIRIN: 210521-F-FM924-1142 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.36 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen repair C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.