Building Partnerships

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Louis Cruz, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, speaks to members and personnel of the Spanish Air Force during an aircraft tour of a B-52H on Morón Air Base, Spain, May 25, 2021. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES