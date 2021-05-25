Building Partnerships

Lt. Col. Matthew Andrews, 496th Air Base Squadron and U.S. Installation commander, Mr. Jose Lopez Ocana, mayor of El Coronil, Col. Rafael Saiz Quevedo, Morón Air Base and 11th Wing commander and Lt. Col. Christopher “Gov’na” Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander pose for a photo during an aircraft tour Morón Air Base, May 25, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

