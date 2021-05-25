Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Partnerships [Image 2 of 3]

    Building Partnerships

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Lt. Col. Matthew Andrews, 496th Air Base Squadron and U.S. Installation commander, Mr. Jose Lopez Ocana, mayor of El Coronil, Col. Rafael Saiz Quevedo, Morón Air Base and 11th Wing commander and Lt. Col. Christopher “Gov’na” Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander pose for a photo during an aircraft tour Morón Air Base, May 25, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

