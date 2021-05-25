Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Partnerships [Image 1 of 3]

    Building Partnerships

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Spanish Air Force Col. Rafael Saiz Quevedo, Morón Air Base and 11th Wing commander (left) asks Lt. Col. Christopher “Gov’na” Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander (right), questions about the B-52H model during an aircraft tour on Morón Air Base, Spain, May 25, 2021. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

