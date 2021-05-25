Building Partnerships

Spanish Air Force Col. Rafael Saiz Quevedo, Morón Air Base and 11th Wing commander (left) asks Lt. Col. Christopher “Gov’na” Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander (right), questions about the B-52H model during an aircraft tour on Morón Air Base, Spain, May 25, 2021. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

