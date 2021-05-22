Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th SFS hosts Bicycle Rodeo [Image 9 of 9]

    436th SFS hosts Bicycle Rodeo

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mark Serrano, 436th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, demonstrates the abilities of MWD Johny during the Bicycle Rodeo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 22, 2021. The Bicycle Rodeo offered a variety of attractions such as a bicycle obstacle course, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance weapon show and tell, 436th SFS Ravens demonstration and a free raffle that provided each attending child an opportunity to win bikes, skateboards and helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:40
    Photo ID: 6664862
    VIRIN: 210522-F-UO935-1509
    Resolution: 2843x2139
    Size: 875.26 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Air Force
    Military Working Dog
    Dover Air Force Base
    Bicycle Rodeo
    436th Security Forces

