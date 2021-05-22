Senior Airman Mark Serrano, 436th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, demonstrates the abilities of MWD Johny during the Bicycle Rodeo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 22, 2021. The Bicycle Rodeo offered a variety of attractions such as a bicycle obstacle course, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance weapon show and tell, 436th SFS Ravens demonstration and a free raffle that provided each attending child an opportunity to win bikes, skateboards and helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:40 Photo ID: 6664862 VIRIN: 210522-F-UO935-1509 Resolution: 2843x2139 Size: 875.26 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th SFS hosts Bicycle Rodeo [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.