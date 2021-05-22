436th SFS hosts Bicycle Rodeo

Airmen and their families ride bikes and enjoy activities during the Bicycle Rodeo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 22, 2021. The first-of-its-kind event was created to strengthen community ties while educating base youth on safe cycling habits in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
