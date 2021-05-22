436th SFS hosts Bicycle Rodeo

Children play basketball during the Bicycle Rodeo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 22, 2021. The Bicycle Rodeo offered a variety of attractions such as a bicycle obstacle course, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance weapon show and tell, a 436th SFS Ravens demonstration and a free raffle that provided each attending child an opportunity to win bikes, skateboards and helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

