    Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3 [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Brandon Strait, left, program manager Science Applications International Corporation, and John Bowyer, project lead, senior network engineer, SAIC, discuss the improvements and changes coming to Fort McCoy, Wis., in order to support a mission command configuration center for an upcoming deployment support exercise, April 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Zach Mott)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Modernization
    MC3
    Mission Command Configuration Center

