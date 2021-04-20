Brandon Strait, left, program manager Science Applications International Corporation, and John Bowyer, project lead, senior network engineer, SAIC, discuss the improvements and changes coming to Fort McCoy, Wis., in order to support a mission command configuration center for an upcoming deployment support exercise, April 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Zach Mott)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6664583
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-SX453-1034
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3
