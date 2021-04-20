John Bowyer, left, project lead and senior network engineer, Security Applications International Corporation, explains the Mission Command Configuration Center (MC3) layout to Brandon Strait, program manager, SAIC, at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 20, 2021. The MC3 will serve as a facility to allow deploying brigade-sized elements to update mission command systems to align with the area of operations where they will be operating. (U.S. Army photo by Zach Mott)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6664581
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-SX453-1015
|Resolution:
|3358x2931
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3
LEAVE A COMMENT