    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    181st Infantry Brigade

    John Bowyer, right, project lead and senior network engineer, Security Applications International Corporation, explains the Mission Command Configuration Center (MC3) layout to Brandon Strait, program manager, SAIC, at Fort McCoy, Wis., April 20, 2021. The MC3 will serve as a facility to allow deploying brigade-sized elements to update mission command systems to align with the area of operations where they will be operating. (U.S. Army photo my Zach Mott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy MC3 project set to begin Phase 3 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Modernization
    MC3
    Mission Command Configuration Center

