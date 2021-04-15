2d Audiovisual Squadron begins transfer of production truck

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons, 2d Audiovisual Squadron visual production specialist, assembles a field production camera prior to the F-35 Demonstration Team livestream, April 15, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The livestream utilized seven cameras to capture all the angles of the F-35 Lightning II’s’ aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)
|04.15.2021
|05.26.2021 16:28
|6664543
|210415-F-FU430-811
|6048x4024
|8.09 MB
|UT, US
|4
|0
