U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 3d Audiovisual Squadron prepare the 2d Audiovisual Squadron mobile production truck to move to the flightline prior to livestreaming the F-35 Demonstration Team’s live show, April 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 2 AVS’ mobile broadcast truck provides livestream capabilities to support Department of the Air Force strategic messaging for high level events nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6664504 VIRIN: 210414-F-FU430-557 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.41 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Audiovisual Squadron begins transfer of production truck [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.