U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 3d Audiovisual Squadron prepare the 2d Audiovisual Squadron mobile production truck to move to the flightline prior to livestreaming the F-35 Demonstration Team’s live show, April 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 2 AVS’ mobile broadcast truck provides livestream capabilities to support Department of the Air Force strategic messaging for high level events nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6664504
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-FU430-557
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.41 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Audiovisual Squadron begins transfer of production truck [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT