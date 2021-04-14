Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Audiovisual Squadron begins transfer of production truck [Image 2 of 3]

    2d Audiovisual Squadron begins transfer of production truck

    UT, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branden Laredo, 3d Audiovisual Squadron visual production specialist, loads equipment into a vehicle for the F-35 Demonstration Team livestream April 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Members of the 3d Audiovisual Squadron were trained on roles inside and outside of the production truck, including camera operator and technical director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:28
    Location: UT, US
    Public Affairs
    Livestream
    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

