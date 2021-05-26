Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK15 Phalanx Close-in Weapons System Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210526-N-CW176-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Theo Roman, from Richmond, Virginia, coordinates a live-fire exercise of a MK15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) on the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

    CVN 76
    Live Fire
    CIWS
    Fire Controlman
    Exercise

