210526-N-CW176-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Theo Roman, from Richmond, Virginia, coordinates a live-fire exercise of a MK15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) on the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6664510
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-CW176-1017
|Resolution:
|6843x4637
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK15 Phalanx Close-in Weapons System Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
