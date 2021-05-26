USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) MK15 Phalanx Close-in Weapons System Live-Fire Exercise

210526-N-CW176-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY 26, 2021) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conducts a live-fire exercise of a MK15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

