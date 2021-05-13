49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation

Senior Airman Noah Yoshimura, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron modular repair journeyman, cleans engine parts, May 13, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The shop uses serviceable parts from different broken engines and pieces them together to make an engine operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

