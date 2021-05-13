Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation

    49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Steven Martin, left, and Staff Sgt. James Leonard, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron jet engine intermediate maintenance craftsmen, use a borescope to inspect narrow and hard-to-reach areas inside a F-16 Viper engine, May 13, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th CMS provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling Combat Air Force pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

