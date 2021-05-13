Senior Airman Steven Martin, left, and Staff Sgt. James Leonard, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron jet engine intermediate maintenance craftsmen, use a borescope to inspect narrow and hard-to-reach areas inside a F-16 Viper engine, May 13, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th CMS provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling Combat Air Force pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021
Date Posted: 05.26.2021
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, 49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.