Senior Airman Steven Martin, left, and Staff Sgt. James Leonard, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron jet engine intermediate maintenance craftsmen, use a borescope to inspect narrow and hard-to-reach areas inside a F-16 Viper engine, May 13, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th CMS provides on and off-equipment maintenance support for assigned F-16 aircraft enabling Combat Air Force pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6664240
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-HH678-1010
|Resolution:
|4839x3230
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation
