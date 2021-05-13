49th CMS showcase maintenance innovation

Staff Sgt. Dustin Bayer, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron dock chief, inspects the inside of a F-16 Viper engine fan for foreign object debris, May 13, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Internal FOD is any article or substance not from the aircraft or system, which could potentially cause damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

