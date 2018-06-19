Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 2 of 2]

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Askegren, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula group during a base visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. LEAD Peninsula is a community program that stresses the importance of private, public and nonprofit sectors of the region by providing community leaders the opportunity to interface with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2018
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6663926
    VIRIN: 210520-F-GA198-0076
    Resolution: 5408x3863
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEAD Peninsula

