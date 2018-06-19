U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Askegren, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula group during a base visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. LEAD Peninsula is a community program that stresses the importance of private, public and nonprofit sectors of the region by providing community leaders the opportunity to interface with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2018 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6663926 VIRIN: 210520-F-GA198-0076 Resolution: 5408x3863 Size: 1.55 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.