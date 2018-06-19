Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Allen Herritage, 633rd Mission Support Group commander, briefs the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula group during a base visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The program helps foster a sense of community and show how all actors of the Virginia Peninsula community impact each other by immersing members in experiences they might normally never have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2018
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6663925
    VIRIN: 210520-F-GA198-0017
    Resolution: 4978x3556
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    633rd Mission Support Group
    LEAD Peninsula

