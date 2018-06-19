JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula

U.S. Air Force Col. Allen Herritage, 633rd Mission Support Group commander, briefs the Learn, Explore, Absorb and Disseminate (LEAD) Peninsula group during a base visit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The program helps foster a sense of community and show how all actors of the Virginia Peninsula community impact each other by immersing members in experiences they might normally never have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer)

