    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) Visit [Image 7 of 9]

    Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&amp;E) Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Dr. Raymond O'Toole Jr., acting director, operational test and evaluation, left, speaks with Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, in one of Ford's advanced arresting gear machinery rooms during a ship visit, May 19, 2021. Dr. O'Toole visited Ford to conduct a visual assessment of the ship's readiness for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk making final preparations for FSST. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6663556
    VIRIN: 211519-N-NO627-1085
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DOT&amp;E reviews Gerald R. Ford preparations for Full Ship Shock Trials

    TAGS

    Director
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    NO627
    Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) Visit

