Dr. Raymond O'Toole Jr., acting director, operational test and evaluation, left, reviews a brief in USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) pilot house during a ship visit, May 19, 2021. Dr. O'Toole visited Ford to conduct a visual assessment of the ship's readiness for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk making final preparations for FSST. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6663552 VIRIN: 211519-N-NO627-1062 Resolution: 3457x5185 Size: 1.31 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) Visit [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.