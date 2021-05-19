Dr. Raymond O'Toole Jr., acting director, operational test and evaluation, is piped aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for a ship visit, May 19, 2021. Dr. O'Toole visited Ford to conduct a visual assessment of the ship's readiness for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk making final preparations for FSST. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

