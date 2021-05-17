Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 11 of 12]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier Marine assigned to Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sits on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as the ship transits the Pacific Ocean with amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), May 17. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting integrated training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

