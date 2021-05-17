USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier Marine assigned to Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sits on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as the ship transits the Pacific Ocean with amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), May 17. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting integrated training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

