PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), left, and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), middle, transit alongside amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), May 17. Essex and Pearl Harbor are underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting integrated training with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 22:09 Photo ID: 6662909 VIRIN: 210517-N-EB193-1178 Resolution: 4790x3188 Size: 969.76 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.