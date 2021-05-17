PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) handle line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), May 17. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 22:09 Photo ID: 6662902 VIRIN: 210517-N-HV010-1022 Resolution: 5074x3384 Size: 1012.91 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.