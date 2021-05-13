Outdoor Recreation displays a travel trailer at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 13, 2021. Outdoor Recreation rents out the travel trailer to service members, military dependents, National Guard and Reservists, retirees, service-connected disabled veterans, Purple Heart recipients, former POWs and registered caregivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US