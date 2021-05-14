Members of Team Seymour gather to play cornhole at Outdoor Recreation on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 14, 2021. The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron rented the outdoor space for a morale day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6662528
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-JN771-1027
|Resolution:
|7691x5127
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor Recreation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT