Members of Team Seymour gather to play cornhole at Outdoor Recreation on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 14, 2021. The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron rented the outdoor space for a morale day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

