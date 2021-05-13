Avionics technicians from the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron eat lunch on the outdoor patio of the Compass Café at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 13, 2021. The Compass Café offers dine in, takeout and curbside pickup Monday through Friday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6662532
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-JN771-1027
|Resolution:
|7066x4711
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Outdoor Recreation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT