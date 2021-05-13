Outdoor Recreation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Avionics technicians from the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron eat lunch on the outdoor patio of the Compass Café at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 13, 2021. The Compass Café offers dine in, takeout and curbside pickup Monday through Friday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:21
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
