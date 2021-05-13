Avionics technicians from the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron eat lunch on the outdoor patio of the Compass Café at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 13, 2021. The Compass Café offers dine in, takeout and curbside pickup Monday through Friday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6662532 VIRIN: 210513-F-JN771-1027 Resolution: 7066x4711 Size: 3.64 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Outdoor Recreation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.