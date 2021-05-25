Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Motivator of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Abernathy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylan A. Chalmers, a Milton, Fla., native and squad leader with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 25, 2021. According to his leadership, Chalmers is capable and driven Marine who can operate on his own with minimal to no mistakes, Chambers constantly takes the initiative when instructing his Marines on tactics and field craft, improving the overall lethality and efficiency of the unit. Chalmers demonstrates unselfishness on and off duty by constantly volunteering for any task to better himself as an individual while also showing a good example for his subordinates to emulate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Jennifer E. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:01
    Photo ID: 6662341
    VIRIN: 210525-M-PK533-125
    Resolution: 3433x5149
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: MILTON, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Motivation
    6th Marine Regiment
    2d Marine Division
    2DMARDIV
    V1/6
