Motivator of the Week

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylan A. Chalmers, a Milton, Fla., native and squad leader with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 25, 2021. According to his leadership, Chalmers is capable and driven Marine who can operate on his own with minimal to no mistakes, Chambers constantly takes the initiative when instructing his Marines on tactics and field craft, improving the overall lethality and efficiency of the unit. Chalmers demonstrates unselfishness on and off duty by constantly volunteering for any task to better himself as an individual while also showing a good example for his subordinates to emulate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Jennifer E. Reyes)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021
Date Posted: 05.25.2021
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
Hometown: MILTON, FL, US