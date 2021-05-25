Fair winds and following seas shipmate

210525-N-PC065-1015 NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2021) Captain Chris “Chowdah” Hill, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), presents Chief Gunner's Mate Alejandro MartinezRodriguez a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal as MartinezRodriguez departs the ship for the final time, May 25, 2021. Sailors who complete a full tour of duty aboard the Arlington are afforded the option to be "rung off" the ship prior to a permanent change of station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

